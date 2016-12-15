Childhood Renewed

Eagle Ranch’s nationally recognized program provides the space, time and stability needed for boys and girls to experience childhood to the fullest. We help...

Eagle Ranch’s nationally recognized program provides the space, time and stability needed for boys and girls to experience childhood to the fullest. We help families work through crisis situations, improving relationships, communication and resiliency.

Founded in 1985, Eagle Ranch is one of Georgia’s largest non-profit residential children’s programs in North Georgia and metro Atlanta. Our 310-acre campus in Flowery Branch includes 10 residential homes for children, a SACS-accredited school, therapeutic equine program, and numerous activities. Our Christian program provides counseling, education, tools and support to equip children and their families for productive, positive futures.

Eagle Ranch has remained debt-free since its inception and is 100 percent privately funded through donations from individuals, businesses, churches, civic groups and foundations. Children and their families can focus on working through their crisis without financial burdens. We are careful stewards of all that is entrusted to us. Because of this, Eagle Ranch has received a 4-Star rating with Charity Navigator.

We offer a variety of ways to help support children in need. Donations can be targeted to areas of special interest, and Eagle Ranch even has an opportunity for

a full tax credit for businesses, couples and individuals. Volunteer work groups offer organizations and companies a positive team experience while providing valuable assistance in the upkeep and improvement of our grounds and facilities.

Eagle Ranch is located one mile north of Gwinnett County in Flowery Branch. To learn how to connect or contribute, contact Kelly Greer at 770.967.8500, kgreer@eagleranch.org or visit EagleRanch.org.

“ Before Eagle Ranch, everything was hectic, from family to peers. At home, my family was always either arguing or completely ignoring each other. At school, my ‘friends’ didn’t make it better. I was hanging around in the wrong crowd, just wanting to be accepted. I felt totally alone. At Eagle Ranch, it was different. I was surrounded by people who cared about me and all the bad influences were gone. I finally had a chance for a new beginning. I’ve learned so much about myself and my family. I learned that I’m beautiful inside and out and that I’m unique and funny, and not afraid to be myself despite what other people think of me.” -Eagle Ranch Graduate Carlee

