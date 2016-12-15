You don’t have to leave the state for a premier college education. Georgia is home to all the higher education you’ll ever need. Whether...

You don’t have to leave the state for a premier college education. Georgia is home to all the higher education you’ll ever need. Whether it’s a community college, technical college or a premier state-of-the-art research institution, Georgia has college options for everyone.

If picturesque natural beauty is what you’re looking for in a college, look no further. North Georgia has a multitude of schools sitting right at the foot at the Appalachian Mountains offering hundreds of degrees and programs. Listed below are some of our favorites.

For those looking for something in the heart of the city, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From Georgia Tech, offering majors in a wide array of STEM programs, to Georgia State University right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, city life can be college life too. Whether you’re looking for a hip new coffee shop or just want to be close to all the action, a college in Atlanta may be the best fit for you.

Maybe you want to be near the action, but not right in the middle of it. We get it. That’s what the colleges and universities in the metro Atlanta area are for. From the top rated technical school Gwinnett Technical College, to the SEC football powerhouse UGA, to the bustling campus of Kennesaw State University, you’re bound to find your college home. Below are just some of the many college options in the metro Atlanta area.

If big cities and bright lights aren’t your thing, maybe a school nestled in South Georgia, and only two hours away from the nearest beach, is. There are schools like Georgia Southern University that’ll give you that big-school vibe, with a college town charm. And Valdosta State University will give you the comfort of warm weather and a diverse college experience wrapped into one. Picking a college or university is difficult and it’s best to start looking soon. If you know what you want to major in, start with that, and go from there.

