Historic Duluth Mosaic Dedication Ceremony

Residents will now have another piece of artwork to admire in Downtown Duluth.

The Duluth Fall Festival and artist Jennifer Freeman completed a beautiful mosaic art piece next to Dreamland BBQ.

The public is invited to attend the Mosaic Dedication Ceremony on December 14th at 6pm. The ceremony will take in Parsons Alley next to Dreamland BBQ. Come and celebrate ART in Duluth! For more information, please contact Alisa Williams at awilliams@duluthga.net.

