The winners are coming! The winners are coming!
Last modified: January 2, 2017
The voting has closed for The 2016 Best of Gwinnett Awards.
Soon the winners will be notified and the results will be published in our annual Best of Gwinnett edition.
Stay tuned to see all there is to love about Gwinnett! Congrats to the winners!
Best of Gwinnett Winner Notifications start going out Jan 3rd.
You should receive your notification no later than Friday January 6th.
