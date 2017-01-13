5 Simple Ways to Enjoy More Family Time

Skillfully balancing an entire family’s demands from school, sports, activities and careers leaves little down time, but keeping family values front and center may...

Skillfully balancing an entire family’s demands from school, sports, activities and careers leaves little down time, but keeping family values front and center may be easier than you think when you make a commitment to carving out meaningful moments to share.

Unplug from the digital world. Today’s technology-ridden world makes it easy for families to be present but not engaged. When you create a technology-free zone, you eliminate distractions so you can keep the focus on each other. Dedicate time every week to spend as a family without the use of TV, tablets, computers and phones.

Bond and bake together. There’s a little baker in everyone. After all, who can help but “woo-hoo” when you pull fresh cupcakes out of the oven? Take a little time to embrace your inner Doughboy, turn your kitchen into a fun zone and savor all the moments with your family. One easy way to get started is with Pillsbury™ Purely Simple™ baking and frosting mixes, which use simple ingredients and contain no colors, preservatives or artificial flavors, providing a delicious homemade taste. They’re the perfect mixes to challenge your family to enjoy a kitchen full of laughter, anticipation and the delightful aroma of baked goods fresh from the oven.

Share family stories. Reminiscing about special family moments is an essential part of keeping those memories alive. Showcasing old photo albums is a great way to share fun and nostalgic memories, which can help bring your family closer together. Whether it was a trip to the mountains or visiting a nearby museum, discussing and reliving these memorable moments can evoke fond memories and a willingness to create new ones.

Set a day each week for family night. It’s easy to get caught up in a busy schedule, which is why consciously setting aside family time is essential. Once it’s set, you may be tempted to turn the open night at home into an invitation to catch up on housework or even just relax. Avoid the temptation and instead look for fun ways to spend that time as a family. The dishes and laundry will still be waiting after you spend a few hours together. Start a puzzle or play a board game. Initiate a DIY project for the house, spend time baking or cooking a meal or simply sit together and talk about what’s happening in the lives of those who matter most.

Create traditions. Rituals are a way of life. Find the little things that make your family unique and celebrate them together by creating special occasions that give everyone in the family something to look forward to and reflect on with joy. If you’re passionate about cooking, volunteer at a local soup kitchen together once a month. If sports are more your game, arrange for regular family outings to support the local team with everyone decked out in their favorite lucky attire. Silly or sentimental, traditions are the stuff memories are made of.

Find more ideas to help make the most of your family time at PillsburyBaking.com.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments