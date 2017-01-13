On March 18th, 2017, the 7th Annual Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest returns! A day where beer nerds and beer novices alike are invited...

On March 18th, 2017, the 7th Annual Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest returns! A day where beer nerds and beer novices alike are invited to descend upon Suwanee Town Center Park for an afternoon of brews, tunes, and fun! Sessions, Belgians, IPAs and pilsners live in harmony at this massive St. Patty’s day throw down which feature a whopping 350 craft beers from around the nation- making this award-winning festival one of the biggest beer events in the South!

Last year, event organizers promised an event that was bigger and better than ever, and they definitely did deliver. The festival expanded the entire layout of Suwanee Town Center Park to accommodate the thousands of hopheads looking to sample their share of over 350 craft brews, which ranged from hard-to-find seasonals to perennial favorites. With the addition of an exclusive Georgia Craft Beer Garden and an even bigger festival footprint, festival attendees saw national breweries like Terrapin being poured alongside local favorites like Cherry Creek and Creature Comforts.

Each year event organizers are committed to providing the best experience possible, and the 2017 team promise to have a lot of new surprises up their sleeve. “We want to continue to provide an experience that is new, exciting, and surprising year after year, while maintaining the integrity of a true American craft beer festival,” explained Michelle Fasig, Suwanee Beer Festival Event Manager.

Many breweries use the experience as an opportunity to debut new or rare seasonal beers at the festival, as well as brewing some specifically for the annual Brew Battle Competition powered by DraftServ Technologies – a “Best of” Georgia brewery contest that tracks which beers are being poured the most on a live, interactive beer trailer.

Designed around the motto, “something for everyone,” this festival features activities like giant Jenga, live entertainment, corn hole, and even a wine corner for people who want a little break from beer tasting. The Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest is also home to the largest home brew competition in the area- sponsored by Brew Depot. Each year, hundreds of local brewers submit their beer to be crowned “Best in Show.” A previous winner has even gone on to open his own local, commercial brewery.

Suwanee Beer Fest takes place St Patrick’s weekend and is a festive celebration complete with kilts, Irish dancers, bagpipes and more. Costumes are optional but obviously encouraged.

Event organizers are dedicated to giving back and supporting the community, and as tradition holds, will donate a large portion of proceeds to local charities. This year’s benefiting organization is Cooper’s Crew. Cooper’s Crew is a Suwanee-based organization that raises college scholarship funds for North Gwinnett High School students who have overcome unique hardships, as well as funds for Clear Cell Sarcoma and childhood cancer research.

Tickets go on sale on February 3rd at www.suwaneebeerfest.com. VIP notoriously sells out in minutes, so log on directly at noon to get yours! With only a limited number of tickets, make sure you don’t miss this sell-out event.

Visit suwaneebeerfest.com or follow “SuwaneeBeerFest” on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for frequent news and updates.

