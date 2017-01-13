Gwinnett Student Wins HBCU Scholarship

A Gwinnett County student is the latest recipient of a Delta Community & KISS 104 HBCU Scholarship. Seventeen-year-old Joreal Eady, a senior at Discovery...

A Gwinnett County student is the latest recipient of a Delta Community & KISS 104 HBCU Scholarship. Seventeen-year-old Joreal Eady, a senior at Discovery High School, accepted the $2,000 award from Delta Community CEO Hank Halter.

Joreal is considering a degree in healthcare management, and has been accepted to both Clark Atlanta University and Albany State University.

In addition to maintaining a rigorous academic schedule, she is active in many school and community activities, including the Secretary of State Student Ambassadors program, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and is a volunteer at SaltLight emergency shelter.

Joreal is the fourth student in 2016 to receive a Delta Community-KISS 104 Scholarship, a program which will continue in 2017.

This year, Delta Community Credit Union has invested more than $600,000 in the communities it serves in the form of scholarships, grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations which are in alignment with Delta Community’s commitment to support the physical and financial well-being of individuals and families.

Pictured in the attached photo are, left to right, KISS 104 radio personality Veronica Waters, Joreal and Delta Community CEO Hank Halter.

