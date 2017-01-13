New Book In Series By 12-Year-Old Author, Elle Fair

Elle Fair, Greater Atlanta Christian School seventh grader, is a published author. She has written a book series about Ellie the Elephant, one of...

Elle Fair, Greater Atlanta Christian School seventh grader, is a published author. She has written a book series about Ellie the Elephant, one of her favorite stuffed animals. Elle and her mother, Marci Fair, have collaborated since she was 8 years old to develop charming story lines that also deliver gentle eco-friendly suggestions for families. The newest in the series was launched January 1, 2017; The Amazing Adventures of Ellie the Elephant- Ellie Camps Under the Stars. All of Elle’s books are available on Amazon or in the Greater Atlanta Christian School’s Spartan Store. Elle and her mother enjoy speaking to area groups about their creative endeavors and encouraging authors of all ages.

Elle Fair’s other book titles include:

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF ELLIE THE ELEPHANT-

Ellie Makes a New Friend

Ellie’s First Plane Ride

Ellie Goes Back to School

Ellie’s Best Beach Vacation Ever

Ellie’s Fun Day on the Farm

In this picture: L to R: Caroline Bradley, Elle Fair, Carly Castro, Ashley Beckham

