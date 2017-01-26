GCPS Princial finalist for Georgia Principal of the Year Award

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals announced this year’s Principal of the Year Finalists, who included GCPS principal Dr. Tommy Welch. The finalists...

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals announced this year’s Principal of the Year Finalists, who included GCPS principal Dr. Tommy Welch. The finalists are:

Dara Bennett—Pierce County HS. Pierce County

Dr. Tommy Welch—Meadowcreek HS, Gwinnett County

Dr. Sean Kelly–Chapel Hill HS, Douglas County

Dr. Tiffany Taylor,–Carver Road MS, Griffin/Spalding

Joy Warren—Clements MS, Newton County

The finalists were selected from a large pool of applications. The application is an extensive review of the performance of their school based on data provided by the applicants. The finalists will go through an interview in Athens to determine the Georgia Principal of the Year.

The Principal of the Year recognition program is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals and Association Member Benefit Advisor (AMBA). The Georgia winner will represent the state in the competition for National Principal of the Year, sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The Principal of the Year program recognizes principals that excel in educational leadership, resolving complex problems, developing self and others, and community service.

GASSP’s 1300 members across Georgia are extremely proud of the finalists. Melton Callahan, Executive Director of GASSP and JoAnn Bartoletti, Executive Director of NASSP, also offer their commendation for these outstanding school principals who personify excellence in providing quality leadership to their school communities.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments