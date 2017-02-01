Just In Time For Valentine’s Day – Mouth-Watering Premium Cut Steaks

From the same parent company that brought you Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, Pampas Steakhouse and Italian favorite Luciano’s, comes another restaurant opening on February 13th,...

From the same parent company that brought you Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, Pampas Steakhouse and Italian favorite Luciano’s, comes another restaurant opening on February 13th, just in time for Valentine’s Day: Frankie’s The Steakhouse.

The idea for Frankie’s The Steakhouse was simple – to provide luxurious Atlanta-worthy steakhouse dishes to the people of Gwinnett. Adriana Quintanilla, corporate head of marketing for Norsan Group, explained the reasoning behind adding another restaurant to the Gwinnett area.

“The idea came to our CEO to open a traditional upscale steakhouse in Gwinnett County,” Quintanilla says. “He wanted to provide a steakhouse of the caliber you’d find in Atlanta or Buckhead, but here in the Gwinnett area.”

Called by Zagat’s one of the “10 most anticipated Atlanta restaurants of 2017,” Frankie’s will be located inside the 1818 club, the club gathering space that’s housed in the same building as the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce. Customers will need to go to the third floor to find Frankie’s.

When a customer walks into Frankie’s they can expect to have an experience mirrored after the American 20th century.

“It’s going to have a luxurious atmosphere,” Quintanilla says. “Basically what we want to do is make the customers feel like they’re back in the Hollywood era of the 50s and 60s, sort of like the popular Brown Derby restaurants – with the same kind of service that you would get back then too. So the service will be very polite and courteous – just like in the olden days.”

When it comes to food, customers can expect to have menu items that resemble traditional steakhouse items. But customers can also expect to see Italian classics like veal parmigiana and a couple of pastas on the menu.

The Zagat award winning Pampas Steakhouse’s executive chef, Luis Ramirez, will back the food. Ramirez will serve as the culinary backbone of Frankie’s, to ensure perfection and excellence with every dish.

For more about Frankie’s The Steakhouse, go to frankiesthesteakhouse.com, and follow the restaurant @Frankiessteak on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments