City of Norcross Mayor Bucky Johnson’s “All-Star” State of the City Address

Mayor Bucky Johnson was rooting for the home team—the City of Norcross—as he presented the State of the City Address on Monday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Baldwin Elementary School. Mayor Johnson celebrated Norcross’ “all-stars” who have helped to make the city a winning community. The presentation highlighted community wins, along with the mayor’s strategies and goals for the future of the city.

In addition, Mayor Johnson provided updates on city departments and projects, and recognized the outstanding achievements of several individuals from the past year.

