Experience “A Norcross Night to Remember” on February 14

With endless options for a romantic outing, the city of Norcross is opening up its heart and historic downtown for “A Norcross Night to Remember” on Tuesday, February 14, from 6-8 p.m. The City’s Valentine celebration will include carriage rides, a traveling barbershop quartet and free vow renewals on South Peachtree Street.

“The City of Norcross is well known for its charm and bistro-lined streets, which provides the perfect backdrop for a Valentine celebration,” commented City of Norcross Mayor Bucky Johnson. “We look forward to sharing the heart and soul of Norcross as well showcasing our close-knit community.”

Downtown Norcross restaurants will also be offering romance specials for those who would like to wine and dine their significant other. Whether dinning al fresco under the stars or enjoying the warmth of a candlelit dinner inside one of the City’s unique bistros, the restaurants of downtown Norcross have the ideal ambiance for a romantic evening.

Let the City of Norcross and its downtown merchants cast a romantic spell over you and enjoy all that our captivating city has to offer. We look forward to seeing you on South Peachtree Street and hope you fall more in love your sweetheart and the city’s downtown merchants. Please note that the carriage ride pick-up location will be at Taste of Britian, 73 S Peachtree Street and the photo booth will be stationed on South Peachtree near 45 South Peachtree Street. Share why you love downtown Norcross merchants and your sweetie on Twitter (@CityofNorcross) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/cityofnorcrossga). Be sure to include #IheartNorcross in your post! For more information, visit aplacetoimagine.com.

