Frenik Marketing Group Opens New Location in Gwinnett County

Frenik Marketing Group, a full-service marketing firm specializing in helping companies strengthen their digital presence, joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce the opening of its...

Frenik Marketing Group, a full-service marketing firm specializing in helping companies strengthen their digital presence, joined Partnership Gwinnett to announce the opening of its new location in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

“All of us here at Frenik couldn’t be more excited to have found such a great location in Gwinnett County to call home,” said Jordan Sandler, Founder and CEO of Frenik Marketing Group. “Our roots are in Gwinnett, and we are thrilled to be moving to a rapidly growing area where we have already begun to build so many great relationships.”

Located at 4940 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Frenik’s new location will allow the company to advance its mission of assisting organizations in adapting to the changing business landscape being advanced by evolving technologies.

“Technology is transforming how people connect as we spend more time than ever on mobile devices, laptops, and tablets,” said Sandler. “Today, the challenge for brands is to appeal to customers through these devices in real time and to create campaigns that work seamlessly across all platforms of media.”

The company’s facility will house their creative and development teams, each specializing in design, print, and brand identity development, as well as having the in-house capabilities of website and mobile application design, internet marketing strategy and software development. Their new location will also have the capacity to provide full video production services.

“We’re thrilled that Frenik has decided to open their new facility in Gwinnett County,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Charlotte Nash. “The company’s innovative service offerings, along with a growing business presence, make them a welcomed addition here to our community.”

Since its inception four years ago, Frenik Marketing Group has continuously grown from an idea of entrepreneurial spirit to a successful business model servicing some of Gwinnett County’s most well-known brands and organizations. Frenik plans to further grow their presence within the county and the region over the next three years by continuing to engage with both small businesses and large corporations.

Frenik has doubled their revenue year-after-year since the company was established and plans to continue that pace along with growing their team. The company has created 20 jobs and plans to double their team over the next three years.

“This announcement is another excellent example of how Gwinnett County continues to excel at being a draw for innovative organizations,” said Nick Masino, Chief Economic Development Officer for Partnership Gwinnett. “It is confirmation that Gwinnett has a business environment that promotes and facilitates growth, one that attracts young and upcoming companies such as Frenik and we look forward to their continued success.”

To learn more about Frenik Marketing Group, please visit https://freniklabs.com/

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visit www.partnershipgwinnett.com.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments