BECOME AN EXHIBITOR AT THE QUINCE GIRL EXPO

Last modified: February 24, 2017
(Berkeley Lake, Ga., Feb. 22, 2017) – Quince Girl EXPO will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at

(Berkeley Lake, Ga., Feb. 22, 2017) – Quince Girl EXPO will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center. Party planning professionals are invited to feature interactive demonstrations, fashion shows and share ideas on planning the perfect Quinceañera celebration! The event is free for attendees and will feature do-it-yourself workshops.

In order for this expo to stand out from the rest, the number of exhibitors in each category will be limited. Interested exhibitors and demonstrators are encouraged to reserve space early by calling 678-277-0920 or visit the website for information on the event www.gwinnettparks.com. Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is the First Hopital in the State to Receive National Award for Eco-Friendly Design

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Honored with Top Design Award

NEW PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED FOR LIVE HEALTHY GWINNETT

BOARD APPROVES REPLACING PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, INSTALLING NEW SECTIONS OF SIDEWALK

NEW PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED FOR LIVE HEALTHY GWINNETT

HOSEA ROAD IN LAWRENCEVILLE TO CLOSE FOR WATER MAIN REPAIRS

FINAL LEG OF SR 20 WIDENING IN GWINNETT OPENS TO TRAFFIC

TRAVEL THE GLOBE IN LESS THAN TWO HOURS AT WORLD THINKING DAY EVENT

“Don’t worry, God’s got this.”

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

