FINAL LEG OF SR 20 WIDENING IN GWINNETT OPENS TO TRAFFIC

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 10, 2017) – All lanes of the State Route 20 widening project near Sugar Hill are now open to traffic.

“We, along with Georgia DOT, are pleased to open the project to traffic,” said Alan Chapman, Director of the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation. “Motorists have been patient with our construction and we are happy to deliver.”

The project to create four lanes with a median stretched about four miles, from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to Burnette Trail. With its opening, SR 20 will carry at least four lanes of traffic through Gwinnett County from Sugar Hill to Walton County.

The widening, which was funded by federal, state and local dollars, illustrates partnerships between government agencies. In addition to teaming up with Gwinnett on this section of SR 20, the Georgia DOT is widening the bridge over the Chattahoochee River and partnering with Forsyth County to widen the road from James Burgess Road to Samples Road.

Gwinnett County was responsible for overseeing the engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction of the project. The County used 2005 and 2009 SPLOST funds, along with general capital funds, to cover these costs. State and federal funds provided utility relocations, reimbursement to Gwinnett County for land costs associated with right-of-way acquisition and reimbursement for construction. Gwinnett County DOT also oversaw the engineering and right-of-way acquisition on the state’s bridge project.