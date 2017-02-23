HOSEA ROAD IN LAWRENCEVILLE TO CLOSE FOR WATER MAIN REPAIRS

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 8, 2017) — A portion of Hosea Road in Lawrenceville will be closed for repairs to a water main.

The road will close Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10:00 p.m. and will remain closed until mid-afternoon on Friday, Feb. 10. The closure will be from Industrial Park Drive to Hurricane Shoals Road.

