NEW PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCED FOR LIVE HEALTHY GWINNETT

Last modified: February 24, 2017
(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 8, 2017) – Live Healthy Gwinnett proudly welcomes new partner Salude Transitional Care and Rehabilitation facility in Suwanee. Salude joins...

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 8, 2017) – Live Healthy Gwinnett proudly welcomes new partner Salude Transitional Care and Rehabilitation facility in Suwanee. Salude joins the mission of encouraging Gwinnett residents to be active, eat healthy, get checked and be positive. Celebrating this partnership and in recognition of American Heart Month, Live Healthy Gwinnett will host a series of Walk the Talks with Salude.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. Dr. Alan Wang, Salude’s CEO and Medical Director will lead the Walk the Talk event at George Pierce Park. Dr. Wang will discuss the importance of staying active, heart health and more while walking with participants. Future walks will also be at George Pierce Park on Saturday, March 11, discussing Healthy Nutrition in today’s fast-moving world, on April 8, discussing Rehabilitation and on May 13, discussing Physical Fitness.

Walk the Talk is a free, informative walk with health and wellness professionals at an enjoyable, easy pace. Walks are held at various park trails and last about an hour. Live Healthy Gwinnett is always seeking community partnerships who share in the mission of promoting positive change in the Gwinnett Community. For more information, visit www.livehealthygwinnett.com or contact Marie Pinela at 770-822-3197. For information about Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation, visit www.gwinnettparks.com. George Pierce Park is located at 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee.

