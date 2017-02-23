Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Honored with Top Design Award

In addition to winning awards for its health care and environmentally-friendly initiatives, Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton has now been named the top...

In addition to winning awards for its health care and environmentally-friendly initiatives, Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton has now been named the top winner of the national Construction Owners Association of America (COAA) Project Leadership Awards. NGMC Braselton was the recipient of the Gold Award, the highest of four awards given to construction projects from across the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized for the time, effort and innovation that went into the design and construction of NGMC Braselton,” said Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “It was certainly our goal to create a facility that would advance wellness while providing safety for patients, families, staff and the community, but the remarkable teamwork and support from all of the designers and contractors enabled us to take the project much farther than we’d ever imagined.”

Not only did the NGMC Braselton construction project exceed many industry benchmarks and include a Lean process-led design resulting in a highly innovative and sustainable facility, but it was also completed ahead of schedule and under budget. To achieve this, designers and contractors utilized many innovative techniques that eliminated waste, decreased time from the schedule, and reduced overall project cost.

“The 2016 Project Leadership Awards winners are stellar examples of leadership and excellence in the construction industry, said Dean McCormick, president of COAA. “On behalf of all our members, I congratulate this year’s winners and commend them on their outstanding efforts.”

The COAA recognized three other projects this year, Silver Award winners Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, and Biomolecular Engineering and Chemistry Building at Ohio State University and Special Award winner One World Trade Center in New York.

Also published on Medium.

Comments

comments