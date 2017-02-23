Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is the First Hopital in the State to Receive National Award for Eco-Friendly Design

Natural Body Spa
Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has won dozens of national awards for how well it cares for patients, but now its hospital in Braselton is also being nationally recognized for how well it cares for the environment.

LEEDLogo 1Inch Grey 2013 GOLDNGMC Braselton is the first hospital in the state, and among the first 10 in the nation to receive Gold Certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Healthcare Rating System.  LEED certification measures NGMC Braselton’s innovation, water and energy use, sustainability, indoor environment quality, material and resource use and more.

“For all of us at NGMC Braselton, being green means creating a quality experience for patients and visitors, while also operating as efficiently as possible” said Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton.  “We hope other businesses will be inspired by the sustainable initiatives implemented at NGMC Braselton and will feel empowered to make similar choices that support the health and well-being of those in their facilities.”

Leaders at NGMC Braselton were thoughtful about making a space that would be respectful of the environment, which is in the spirit of the organization’s mission of improving the health of the community in all they do.  Some of the choices made in the effort to be responsible stewards include:

  • Reducing energy use by 35% compared to similar hospitals
  • Reducing water use by 33% compared to similar hospitals
  • Implementing geothermal wells that use the ground to heat and cool the hospital
  • Reducing the building’s carbon footprint by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil fuels
  • Using LED lighting and Energy Star rated appliances and equipment to reduce energy consumption
  • Repurposing rainwater for landscape irrigation and to replenish the water table
  • Utilizing non-drinkable water for additional landscape irrigation needs
  • Recycling 92% of the waste during construction, diverting more than 6.5 million pounds of waste from landfills
  • Avoiding the use of products that contain toxic chemicals on the EPA’s “red list”
  • Choosing furniture, flooring, and other products with recycled content that comply with strict air quality standards

As a LEED Gold Certified facility, NGMC Braselton is identified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a showcase example of sustainable design and a leader in transforming the building industry.

“Market transformation happens one project at a time,” said Shelby Buso, Director of the U.E. Green Building Council – Georgia. “NGMC Braselton understands the value of LEED and has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in reshaping the healthcare sector in Georgia.”

For more information about NGMC Braselton visit www.nghs.com/braselton.

