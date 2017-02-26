COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF HARBINS ROAD BRIDGE OVER JACKSON CREEK

Last modified: February 27, 2017
(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 21, 2017) – Gwinnett County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.9 million contract to replace the Harbins Road bridge over Jackson Creek in Lilburn.

District 2 Commissioner Lynette Howard said, “This project not only addresses flooding concerns, but also fills in the sidewalks along Harbins Road.”

In addition to the bridge replacement, the project will include installation of sidewalk on both sides of Harbins Road from US 29 to Dickens Road. The contractor also will install curb and gutter and drainage improvements.

Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC, submitted the lowest of five bids at $2,902,486.70. The plans call for the contractor to replace the existing bridge while raising the roadway at its approach to the bridge. While road closures will be required as part of this project, driveway access will be maintained at all times during the construction.

This project is funded by the 2014 SPLOST program.

