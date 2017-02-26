HOSEA ROAD IN LAWRENCEVILLE TO CLOSE FOR WATER MAIN REPAIRS
Last modified: February 27, 2017
(Lawrenceville, Ga., Feb. 8, 2017) — A portion of Hosea Road in Lawrenceville will be closed for repairs to a water main.
The road will close Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10:00 p.m. and will remain closed until mid-afternoon on Friday, Feb. 10. The closure will be from Industrial Park Drive to Hurricane Shoals Road.
The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is a publicly-owned utility committed to providing superior water, wastewater, and stormwater services at an excellent value to residents and businesses. DWR is widely recognized for innovation and service excellence as well as stewardship of the environmental resources in Gwinnett County. For more information, visit www.gwinnettH2O.com.
