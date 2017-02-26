TRAVEL THE GLOBE IN LESS THAN TWO HOURS AT WORLD THINKING DAY EVENT

(Buford, Ga., Feb. 16, 2017) — Is it possible to travel around the world in less than two hours?  The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage...

(Buford, Ga., Feb. 16, 2017) — Is it possible to travel around the world in less than two hours?  The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center (GEHC) thinks it is and invites you to become an international traveler without the need for a passport.

The GEHC and local Girl Scouts from the Apalachee Service Unit are partnering to celebrate World Thinking Day on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

World Thinking Day is a learning opportunity that highlights international friendships and reminds everyone that Girl Scouts are a part of a global community with members in more than 150 countries. 

At World Thinking Day, each participating troop adopts a specific country, shares information, provides a taste of that country’s cuisine and makes a “swap” that is reflective of the culture.

With 24 troops planning to attend, visitors will travel to countries such as New Zealand, Peru, Germany, Greece, Jamaica, France, Kenya, the United Kingdom and more.

World Thinking Day may be organized by the Girl Scouts, but the public is invited to participate. GEHC’s Director of Programming Jason West said, “You don’t have to be a Girl Scout to enjoy this program.  It is for everyone, and I hope people across Gwinnett and northeast Georgia will come and experience it.”

In honor of the event, the GEHC will charge a special discounted admission of $2.00 per person between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.  Visitors can participate in the World Thinking Day program and see the GEHC’s special exhibit entitled Abracadabra! Everyday Magic. The exhibit explores the science and math concepts behind common magic tricks. There will be a separate Girl Scout charge of a dime per beverage/food item and swap.

For more information on the GEHC and World Thinking Day, please visit www.gwinnettEHC.org.

