PARK’NERSHIP EVENT AT GRAVES PARK
Last modified: March 1, 2017
WHAT: Join the Gwinnett Parks Foundation in beautifying Gwinnett’s parks in a rewarding opportunity to serve with other volunteers in this rain or shine event. Families, service organizations, and scout groups welcome. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes and a water bottle.
WHEN: Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m.
WHO: General public.
WHERE: Graves Park
1540 Graves Road
Norcross, Ga. 30093
