PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR ADDRESSING TRANSPORTATION NEEDS IN GWINNETT KICKS OFF MONDAY

Last modified: March 1, 2017
WHAT: The Gwinnett Department of Transportation is launching the first of a series of public meetings about the Comprehensive Transportation Plan that will direct transportation investment...

WHAT: The Gwinnett Department of Transportation is launching the first of a series of public meetings about the Comprehensive Transportation Plan that will direct transportation investment through 2040. The County is updating its Comprehensive Transportation Plan, which will serve as a blueprint for how transportation will develop in Gwinnett.

WHY:   In 2016, the County and its consultants solicited input from public meetings, stakeholder interviews, online surveys and community meetings. With the community’s guidance, they have created goals and identified potential projects and investments. Now, they want community feedback to see if they’re on the right track.

At the meetings, attendees can pick up a “passport” to visit various stations to learn about possible transportation options in their area and countywide, and offer comments.

More information about the Comprehensive Transportation Plan, called Destination2040, can be found at www.Destination2040Gwinnett.com.

WHEN:  The meetings kick off Monday,Feb. 27 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lilburn City Hall Community Room, 340 Main Street, Lilburn. Additional meetings will be held on the following dates: March 16 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dacula Park Community Room, 2735 Old  Auburn Avenue, Dacula; March 18 – 10 a.m. to noon, Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth;  and March 20 – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., George Pierce Park Community Room, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee.

 

