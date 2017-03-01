Natural Body Spa

PARK’NERSHIP EVENT AT GRAVES PARK

March 2, 2017
WHAT: Join the Gwinnett Parks Foundation in beautifying Gwinnett’s parks in a rewarding opportunity to serve with other volunteers in this rain or shine event. Families, service organizations, and scout groups welcome. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes and a water bottle. 

WHEN: Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m.  

WHO: General public.

WHERE:  Graves Park
1540 Graves Road
Norcross, Ga. 30093

