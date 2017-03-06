BECOME AN EXHIBITOR AT THE QUINCE GIRL EXPO

Last modified: March 6, 2017
(Berkeley Lake, Ga., Feb. 22, 2017) – Quince Girl EXPO will be held on Saturday, Mar. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center. Party planning professionals are invited to feature interactive demonstrations, fashion shows and share ideas on planning the perfect Quinceañera celebration! The event is free for attendees and will feature do-it-yourself workshops.

In order for this expo to stand out from the rest, the number of exhibitors in each category will be limited. Interested exhibitors and demonstrators are encouraged to reserve space early by calling 678-277-0920 or visit the website for information on the event www.gwinnettparks.com. Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.

