COMMISSIONERS APPROVE RESURFACING CONTRACT ON RONALD REAGAN PARKWAY, ACCEPT GRANT FUNDING

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 7, 2017) – Gwinnett County Commissioners on Tuesday awarded a $3.2 million resurfacing contract on Ronald Reagan Parkway and accepted grant funds to pay for 80 percent of the cost. These federal funds come from the Atlanta Regional Commission and are being administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

District 2 Commissioner Lynette Howard said, “The parkway serves an important cross-county travel need. We are very grateful to the GDOT for the funding assistance.”

ER Snell Contractor Inc. had the lowest of five bids at $3,189,370.70. The project stretches from Pleasant Hill Road to 1,600 feet west of State Route 124, a distance of about 7 miles.

GDOT will reimburse Gwinnett County up to $2.65 million for the resurfacing, which is 80 percent of the total project budget of $3,294,104.98.

Gwinnett’s share of the project is funded by the 2009 SPLOST program. This project touches all commission districts.