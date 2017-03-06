Getting Ready for Baby, Dad-Style

The arrival of your new little one is life-changing to be sure, but soon baby will be ready to get out and about and...

The arrival of your new little one is life-changing to be sure, but soon baby will be ready to get out and about and explore the big, wide world. If you’re looking for a great way for Mini-Me to tag along on your next adventure, the Mission Critical Baby Carrier may be your solution. Feature-packed and ruggedly-contructed, this carrier also has a cool tactical/military look that dads will love (maybe moms too).

For toting all that baby paraphernalia, check out the clever daypack that attaches to the back of the carrier—great for storage and weight balance. The carrier and daypack both come in Black, Grey, and Coyote. For more product info, check out missioncritical.cc.

