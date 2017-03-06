Gwinnett County’s Community Improvement Districts
Small Investment. Big Improvement
From their earliest inception more than a decade ago, Gwinnett’s Community Improvement Districts have had an integral and positive impact on the county’s economic development.
A CID is an organization created to cover a specific geographical area with certain limited taxing powers. These additional tax revenues are spent on area improvements such as roads. Georgia law regulates the creation of CIDs by requiring voluntary participation by a certain portion of property owners with a certain portion of the tax value in the area. (GwinnettCounty.gov)
The additional tax is collected by the Gwinnett County tax commissioner, but a CID is actually created by the majority of the area’s property owners who essentially agree to tax themselves to fund improvements to the area. A CID is created by state law.
Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners continues “to support the formation and operation of CIDs as a critical means to engage community property owners in the redevelopment and reinvigoration of revitalization areas.”
The county now has five CIDs – from the first, Evermore, established in 2003, to the newest, Sugarloaf, established in 2016.
Evermore CID
evermorecid.org
Executive Director: Jim Brooks
Gwinnett Place CID
gwinnettplacecid.com
Executive Director: Joe Allen
Gwinnett Village CID
gwinnettvillage.com
Executive Director:
Marsha Anderson Bomar, AICP, ENV SP
Lilburn CID
lilburncid.com
Executive Director: Emory Morsberger
Sugarloaf CID
sugarloafcid.org
Executive Director: Alyssa Davis
The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID) is a self-taxing district that uses additional property taxes to accelerate infrastructure improvements, security enhancements and economic development initiatives. The CID is leading the effort to expedite mobility, quality of life and economic improvement strategies for the benefit of businesses, employees and visitors to Gwinnett’s central business district. Through partnerships with Gwinnett County Government, the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, the State of Georgia and others, the CID has a proven track record of improvements that are transforming Gwinnett Place.
Initiatives of the Gwinnett Place CID
- Job growing tax credits/incentives (Opportunity Zone)
- Daily security patrols: Double digit crime reduction in CID
- Weekday landscaping and area clean-up crews: Remove 30+ tons of trash each year and thousands of illegal signs
- Redevelopment Overlay District in place
- Tax increment financing now available for redevelopment projects
- Coordinated media outreach campaign
- Area Transportation Infrastructure Investment Plan
- Transit mobility options
- ACTivate Gwinnett Place Master Plan
- Connectivity to McDaniel Farm Park
- Roadway improvements
- Trails
- Storm water improvements
GPCID Profile:
- Formed in 2005 as the second CID in Gwinnett County
- One of 25 metro Atlanta CIDs
- CID expanded in 2007, 2015 and 2016
- Currently has 239 participating parcels
Current Board Members and Business/Company Affiliation
Leo Wiener – Board Chairman, Ackerman & Co.
James Song – Board Vice-Chair, CRJ, Inc
Mark Williams – Board Secretary/Treasurer, Printing Trade Company
Jill Edwards – Board Member, Wells Fargo
Craig Kaufman – Board Member, Kaufman Realty Group
Andy Sumlin – Board Member, Cushman & Wakefield
Jeonghwa “June” Lee – Board Member, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
Gwinnett Place CID brings Millions
in Transportation Project Investments
The CID has advocated and facilitated for the implementation of several projects that have enhanced the Greater Gwinnett Place area, including:
- I-85 at Pleasant Hill Road Diverging Diamond Interchange
- Intersection Improvement Projects:
- Gwinnett Place Drive at Pleasant Hill Road
- Pleasant Hill Road at Club Drive
- Day Drive at Venture Drive
- Market Street at Mall Boulevard
- Steve Reynolds Boulevard at Venture Drive
- Pleasant Hill Road at Breckinridge Boulevard
- More in the works
- Miles of new sidewalks and streetscapes
- Traffic responsive synchronization throughout area
Leverage CID Funds:
Transportation projects yield a 8:1 return on investment.
Future Transportation Projects
- Intersection improvements at Breckinridge Boulevard and Old Norcross Road
- West Liddell Road to Club Drive Connector over I-85
- Koger Boulevard at Pleasant Hill Road
- Pleasant Hill Road at Satellite Boulevard
- Pleasant Hill Road at Sweetwater Road
- Pleasant Hill Road at I-85 collector distributor lane improvements
- Venture Drive widening
- Mall Boulevard/Gwinnett Place Drive bike/pedestrian enhancements
- Commerce Avenue Multi-Use Path
- Old Norcross Road Multi-Use Path
- Transit Center Improvements
- Additional streetlights throughout area
- Pedestrian crossing safety modifications
Planning for the Future
- Area redevelopment strategies
- Transportation investment master plan
- Mixed-use development plans
- Catalyst site redevelopment plans
- I-85 transit plans
For more information, please contact:
Gwinnett Place CID
Joe Allen, Executive Director
678.924.8171
jallen@gwinnettplacecid.com
Nickel Works Consulting
Nicole McGhee Hall
Nickel Works Consulting, LLC
678.535.3990
nicole@nickelworks.net
