GWINNETT COUNTY CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICERS ANNOUNCE STATEWIDE SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 7, 2017) – The Constitutional Officers of Gwinnett County, Sheriff Butch Conway, Clerk of Courts Richard Alexander and Tax Commissioner Richard Steele, in partnership with the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia, are pleased to announce a scholarship contest for Georgia high school seniors and current college undergraduates.

Each year, the Constitutional Officer’s Association of Georgia offers students a chance to win scholarships. This year, the association will offer three scholarships, one each in the amounts of $1,500, $1,000 and $500. To be eligible for this year’s scholarship, students must be residents of Georgia, graduate from high school by the spring of 2017 or be enrolled in an accredited Georgia college or university. Students must also seek a degree in a field related to government/law enforcement, political science, accounting, finance, business or pre-law.

To apply, applicants must select a constitutional office in Gwinnett County and type a 1,000-word essay that describes the mandated duties of that office and explains why the oath of office is important. Applicants will also need to provide a letter of acceptance or enrollment from an institution of higher education, a copy of a college application or transcript to provide verification of degree field and the COAG scholarship application.

All completed applications, documentation and completed essays should be mailed flat in a 9”x12” envelope to Suzanne Cross, COAG, P.O. Box 1644, Decatur, Ga, 30031, by April 1, 2017.

For more information or to download an application, visit http://www.coag.info/ or contact Suzanne Cross at (404) 377-1364 or coagoffice@bellsouth.net.