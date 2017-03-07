PRISONER PROGRAM OBTAINS GRANT SUPPORT

Last modified: March 7, 2017
(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 7, 2017) – Vocational support and employment training will continue for inmates at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Correctional Complex. Commissioners...

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 7, 2017) – Vocational support and employment training will continue for inmates at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Correctional Complex. Commissioners on Tuesday approved the department to submit a proposal for a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant of $86,600 from the Atlanta Regional Commission and to accept a contract if funding is awarded.

The Gwinnett facility is the only prison in Georgia that receives these funds for its inmate programs. “Since 1997, the resources available through WIOA have made a positive impact on prison inmates,” said Warden Darrell Johnson. “Over the years, the program has provided funds, personnel and textbooks. I’m extremely pleased with the program’s success and the opportunities it offers to offenders returning to our community.”

In 2016, inmates received more than 6,000 hours of vocational training, job-search skills, and on-the-job training in barbering, carpentry, food service, ServSafe and forklift operations. Inmates receive work-ready certifications after completing their training from partners such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration, National Restaurant Association, and Central Georgia Technical College.

ARC statistics from 2016 showed that 88 percent of participating inmates were gainfully employed during the 12-month period following their release and earned an average of $13.50 per hour, which is above the goal performance measure. WIOA Program Coordinator Shontese Wilson said, “Our goal is to assist offenders by helping transform their mindset and prepare them with marketable skills that will be competitive in today’s world.”

Comments

comments

Related Posts

COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF HARBINS ROAD BRIDGE OVER JACKSON CREEK

BECOME AN EXHIBITOR AT THE QUINCE GIRL EXPO

GWINNETT COUNTY TO CONDUCT SMART CITIES PILOT PROJECT

PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR ADDRESSING TRANSPORTATION NEEDS IN GWINNETT KICKS OFF MONDAY

Video of the Day
Recent Comments

COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REPLACEMENT OF HARBINS ROAD BRIDGE OVER JACKSON CREEK

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

FULL LISTING OF PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR ADDRESSING TRANSPORTATION NEEDS IN GWINNETT

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

PARK’NERSHIP EVENT AT GRAVES PARK

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR ADDRESSING TRANSPORTATION NEEDS IN GWINNETT KICKS OFF MONDAY

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

GWINNETT COUNTY TO CONDUCT SMART CITIES PILOT PROJECT

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

BECOME AN EXHIBITOR AT THE QUINCE GIRL EXPO

Gwinnett County News Mar 7, 2017 0

“Don’t worry, God’s got this.”

“Don’t worry, God’s got this.”

Health Apr 25, 2016 4

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

GA-PCOM Students Give Back

Education Jul 19, 2016 2

Talk With Us
Ask the Experts
    • Shares
    Near me
    40