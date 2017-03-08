GWINNETT COUNTY REMAINS IN A LEVEL 2 DROUGHT RESPONSE

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 3, 2017) — Although there has been recent rainfall, Gwinnett County remains in the Level 2 Drought Response that was declared on Nov. 17, 2016. Lake Lanier is a large reservoir, fed by smaller streams that have been slow to recover from the drought. As a result, Lake Lanier has been slow to refill and is currently 10 feet below full pool.

This means that even though the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) eased outdoor water use requirements in 86 counties, the Level 2 Drought Response will remain in place for the upper Chattahoochee River Basin. This basin area contains most metropolitan Atlanta counties, including Gwinnett.

The Drought Response put in place a number of outdoor watering restrictions. Some outdoor water uses that are not allowed include washing streets, sidewalks and driveways; decorative uses, such as fountains and waterfalls; non-commercial pressure washing; fundraising car washes; and non-commercial washing of vehicles.

For planting, growing, managing, or maintaining ground cover, trees, or shrubs, watering with an irrigation or sprinkler system is allowed on the following schedule:

Even numbered addresses (those ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) and sites with no numbered address, may only water on Wednesday and Saturday, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Odd numbered addresses (those ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) may only water on Thursday and Sunday, before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Additional information on restricted and allowed outdoor water use can be found at www.gwinnettH2O.com.

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources (DWR) encourages residents to make water conservation a priority. Individual actions can collectively add up to big water savings. Ways to save water include:

Check and repair leaks inside and outside the home.

Shorten showers and turn off water when shaving or brushing teeth.

Fill dishwashers and washing machines, making sure there is a full load every time.

Replace older toilets and shower heads with high efficiency models. If your home was built before 1993, you may qualify for a toilet rebate.

Choose efficient appliances. Look for EPA WaterSense and ENERGY STAR labeled products when shopping for new appliances and fixtures.

DWR provides two kits to help residents conserve water. Both kits are available upon request at the DWR Customer Care counter at 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Leak detection kits. Each kit contains toilet leak detection dye tablets, along with tips on locating and fixing minor leaks.

Low-flow home retrofit kits. Each kit contains a low-flow showerhead, faucet aerators, and toilet leak detection dye tablets.

For more information, including conservation tips and frequently asked questions regarding watering restrictions, please visit www.gwinnettH2O.com.

The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is a publicly-owned utility committed to providing superior water, wastewater, and stormwater services at an excellent value to residents and businesses. DWR is widely recognized for innovation and service excellence as well as stewardship of the environmental resources in Gwinnett County. For more information, visit www.gwinnettH2O.com.